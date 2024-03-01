German supermarket chain Metro and its 3,400 employees in Ukraine have worked hard to get their business back to where it was before Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago.

After a sales slump of 10.4% in 2022 — when the overall economy collapsed by almost a third as war caused havoc — revenue rebounded by almost the same amount last year as domestic consumption recovered.

Now Metro faces a new test, as protests by Polish farmers blockading the borders with Ukraine disrupt supplies coming in — one of several challenges foreign and domestic firms face as they navigate doing business in a country at war.