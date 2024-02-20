A Tokyo conference on rebuilding Ukraine held Monday underscored the vital role that private investment plays in efforts by Japan, a nation unable to provide military assistance under its pacifist Constitution, to show its commitment to supporting the war-torn country.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government announced the relaxation of restrictions on citizens' trips to Ukraine for reconstruction-related purposes, responding to calls from Japanese companies seeking new business opportunities in Eastern Europe.

But experts on Ukrainian affairs say the easing of the travel advisory represents just the initial step for Japan as it tries to strike a delicate balance between facilitating Japanese firms' business in the former Soviet state and securing their safety.