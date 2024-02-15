Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics on Thursday said it has agreed to buy Australian-listed electronics design firm Altium for 9.1 billion Australian dollars ($5.9 billion, ¥886 billion) in an all-cash deal.

Renesas will pay AU$68.50 a share, a 34% premium to Altium's Wednesday closing price, and will finance the purchase with bank loans and cash on hand. This will be the biggest acquisition yet of an Australian-listed company by a Japanese buyer.

Altium offers tools for designing circuit boards. Through the deal, Renesas intends to streamline the process of electronics design for customers.