The “Swiftonomics” effect — or the economic impact of Taylor Swift — on Japan from her four days of shows in Tokyo that kicked off Wednesday is estimated to reach around ¥34.1 billion ($230 million), according to a report compiled by the Economic Impact Research Laboratory.

Tickets are sold out for some 220,000 seats for the 34-year-old Grammy award-winning international pop star's Asia run of The Eras Tour at the Tokyo Dome through Saturday.

One reason for the high economic impact is the ticket price: VIP lounge seats are priced at ¥122,800, arena seats at ¥30,000, stage side seats at ¥14,800 and under-20 tickets at ¥8,800.