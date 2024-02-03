The world's most famous Kansas City Chiefs fan will make it to see beau Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl, even though she is performing in Tokyo the night before, the Japanese Embassy in the U.S. said Friday.

Anxious fans have been speculating for days over how pop music icon Taylor Swift could do it all next weekend: perform a concert as part of her record-smashing Eras Tour in Tokyo, and hours later support star tight end Kelce as the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

But the Japanese Embassy in Washington moved decisively to reassure the public, while revealing its staff are also fans who are not above punning on Swift songs in public statements.