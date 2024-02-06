I confess: I’ve never heard a Taylor Swift song.

I can’t name or hum one of her tunes. I do know that she is a billion-dollar music machine, a smart and savvy businesswoman, a symbol of women’s empowerment and an inspiration to young women everywhere.

The “Swift effect” has become a force in both U.S. domestic politics and international relations. She’s a billionaire with millions of followers who idolize her. Governments court her to schedule concerts in their country. Her relationship with Travis Kelce, a star professional football player whose team is heading to the Super Bowl, has elevated Swift to new heights of obsession — and not of the good type. Their relationship has become one of the weirdest conspiracy theories to make the rounds — allegedly a ploy to secure U.S. President Joe Biden a second term.