In a dismal year for China’s export economy, two categories stood out for their rapid growth: cars, and cheap, direct-to-consumer parcels.

The two segments grew 29% and 69% respectively last year and represent the fastest expansion among sectors, with an export value of at least $10 billion, according to an analysis of Chinese customs data.

The explosive pace, which runs counter to the overall downward trend in Chinese exports, underscores how geopolitical pressure and a global slowdown have shaped the trajectory of what’s most in demand from China’s vast manufacturing complexes.