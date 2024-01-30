Municipal governments in Japan are working to attract information technology engineers from across Asia to support local businesses faced with fierce competition from their more powerful, big-city competitors.

Projects designed to help small and midsize companies lacking the resources and reach to recruit information technology engineers have become increasingly valuable, although an unwillingness to experiment is preventing many local governments from engaging with overseas talent.

Eyemovic, an IT company based in the city of Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, is one of the companies that needed help, which in its case was provided by the prefecture in hiring a Nepalese engineer last spring.