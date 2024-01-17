Elon Musk's warning about developing AI and robotics outside Tesla unless he gets more voting control could infringe on his duties as CEO and raise questions about the automaker's valuation, governance experts and analysts said.

The outspoken billionaire said on Monday he would be "uncomfortable" building Tesla into a leader in the technologies unless he has about 25% voting control at the company.

"Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned. Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla," he said on his X social media.