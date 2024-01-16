The first Marriott hotel in Japan's southwestern Kyushu region opened Tuesday adjacent to Nagasaki Station amid hopes of boosting local tourism.

Along with a new shinkansen service connecting Nagasaki and the Takeo Onsen resort in neighboring Saga Prefecture launched in September 2022, the new luxury hotel is expected to help attract visitors and revitalize the economy.

The Nagasaki Marriott Hotel, which is Marriott's ninth in Japan, offers restaurants and rooms with panoramic views of local attractions such as Nagasaki Port and Mount Inasa.

"The hotel is sprinkled with elements of Nagasaki culture," said Yoji Furumiya, president of Kyushu Railway, which opened the hotel, at a ceremony. "We want people from all over the world to come and experience Nagasaki."

The hotel, part of redevelopment work on the city's main train station complex, offers 207 rooms on the seventh to 13th floors. Some of its suites offer a view of the new Kamome shinkansen entering and exiting the station.

Nagasaki Prefecture saw 730,000 overnight visitors last October, an 11.9% increase from the year before, according to the Japan Tourism Agency, amid a recovery of foreign visitors to Japan and the opening of the new shinkansen line.