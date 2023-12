Airline and airport snafus feel all but inevitable of late, but that may be because you’re flying in and out of the wrong airports.

Ready to help you decide if that’s the case is AirHelp, which advocates on behalf of passengers by filing customer service claims for flight disruptions that include cancellations, delays and lost luggage.

Each year, it issues an analysis of more than 4,000 airports in its worldwide database to determine the best performers and worst offenders.