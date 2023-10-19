A merry-looking gray-haired woman clutches a bottle of cold tea as she skips toward the camera. The scene then switches from the future to the present, where she looks visibly younger and takes a swig of the beverage.

It’s like any other TV commercial, except for one thing: The woman is an AI-generated actress.

As part of a new marketing project, major beverage company Ito En is using the AI-generated actress in its 15-second commercial for Oi Ocha Catechin Green Tea, in what it claims is the first of its kind in Japan.