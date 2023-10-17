From on-demand helicopters to private superyachts, the spending power of ultrarich travelers could be the key to revitalizing regional areas in Japan to give the country a much-needed boost in its post-pandemic economic recovery.

Luxury travelers looking to explore areas beyond the classic tourist destinations of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka offer an opportunity for lesser-known destinations to showcase their unique culture, according to those in the industry.

"The most crucial aspect of regional revitalization is figuring out how to effectively encourage (the wealthy) to spend money, and there are only two ways to do that. One is through tourism, and the other is by leveraging each prefecture's strengths," said Shintaro Masuda, founder and CEO of Blank Marketing & Management.