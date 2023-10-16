A new artificial intelligence chatbot is proving invaluable for farmers struggling to overcome modern agricultural challenges, with food and climate experts seeing the technology as key in dealing with food insecurity caused by the challenges of global heating and the Ukraine war.

Ismail Serageldin, former vice president of the World Bank, said at a meeting of corporate, academic and political leaders in Tokyo that he has high hopes that AI app Farmer.CHAT will bring a significant change to producers who work marginal lands.

AI-powered chatbots are expected to quickly transform agriculture and food systems to be more resilient and sustainable by assisting in the development of drought-resistant crops, early-warning systems against climate change-driven weather disasters and sustainable land management systems.