Former Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda took the unusual step of setting the tone for other policy board members before soliciting their views when the central bank decided to embark on powerful monetary easing in 2013, minutes showed Monday.

Kuroda, who helmed the organization over the following decade without achieving his pledged aim of reaching its 2% inflation target in a "stable and sustainable way," told an April 2013 meeting that the BOJ should enter a "new dimension" in easing policy.

"We will do all that we can. That is, we will not deploy policy tools at our disposal one by one," the minutes showed Kuroda telling other members of the Policy Board.