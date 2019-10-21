B-Corsairs shake off attacking doldrums in win over Susanoo Magic

Throughout the B. League’s 60-game season, all teams will have cold spells on offense. The Yokohama B-Corsairs, for example, had five straight quarters with fewer than 20 points on Saturday and Sunday.

Yokohama coach Tom Wisman addressed the team’s lack of scoring punch at halftime on Sunday, and his players responded by taking control of the game on the offensive end in the third quarter.

The B-Corsairs outscored the Shimane Susanoo Magic 21-11 in the game-changing third quarter en route to a 76-63 bounce-back victory at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

“We had to attack the basket and be aggressive offensively,” Wisman said, summing up his halftime message after the game.

Naturally, Wisman was pleased that his players responded to the challenge after a 74-64 loss on Saturday.

Wisman called it a “much better performance” by demonstrating “they had the ability to handle the disappointment and bounce back and that’s a real must for a team that wants to build a winning character,

and we displayed that today. We displayed that ability.”

For Yokohama (3-3), Hungarian big man Gyorgy “GG” Goloman lit up the scoreboard with 26 points, making 7 of 11 shots from 2-point range and 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc. The newcomer’s long-range shots sailed through the net with a pretty back spin. Center Jason Washburn,

who finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, made all three of his steals in the third quarter.

“GG had a very good game,” Wisman said. “He made his shots today, played well at both ends of the floor.”

Backup point guard Shusuke Ikuhara sparked the hosts with jumpers off dribble-drive penetration and solid outside shooting, scoring 16 points in 20-plus minutes.

“Shu came in and had a great shooting night for us,” Wisman noted, “and handled their pressure, which we didn’t handle yesterday.”

An Ikuhara jumper pulled the B-Corsairs ahead 51-41 late in the third to cap an 11-2 spurt. Moments later, he sank a pull-up 3 to extend the lead to 55-43. It was the final scoring play of the quarter.

Yokohama took its biggest lead (72-55) on a Washburn putback with 2:18 left in the fourth.

Shimane trailed by as many as 17 points in the fourth.

Washburn’s inside muscle propelled the club to an impressive edge (14-2) in second-chance points, which was fueled by its 13-4 edge in offensive rebounds. Wisman and Shimane coach Yukinori Suzuki both cited offensive rebounding as a key factor in the game’s outcome.

Robert Carter had eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as Shimane (1-6) tried to engineer a late comeback. He also had 12 rebounds and six assists. Brian Qvale scored 14 points and Ryo Abe contributed nine.

The B-Corsairs took a 34-32 lead into halftime. After committing eight first-half turnovers, they had only three in the second half, which provided more scoring chances, too.

The 211-cm Goloman, a former UCLA and NBA G League player (Westchester Knicks), had 17 points and two blocks in the opening half.

“I’m glad we got the win,” Goloman told reporters later. “We had a tough loss yesterday and I think the whole team just hit that switch and came out hungry and ready to get this win, and I’m very happy that we got it.”

Yokohama starting small forward Aki Chambers had all eight of his points in the second half, giving his team a lift when it aimed to elevate its offense.

Sunrockers 85, NeoPhoenix 73

In Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Shibuya dominated the third quarter and completed a two-game sweep of the struggling hosts.

In the first, second and fourth quarters, San-en (0-7) held a 56-55 edge in points.

In the Sunrockers’ 30-point third quarter, Kosuke Ishii nailed three 3s.

Sebastian Saiz energized Shibuya (5-0) with 24 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks, while Ishii finished with 15 points.

Rookie center Jessie Govan paced the NeoPhoenix with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Brex 90, SeaHorses 84

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, forward Ryan Rossiter’s dynamic 26-point, 10-rebound, three-block effort helped guide the hosts to their second weekend win against Mikawa.

Kosuke Hashimoto added 15 points, Makoto Hiejima scored 14 and Yusuke Endo had 10 and five assists for Utsunomiya (5-2).

The Brex recorded 23 assists and just four turnovers.

Davante Gardner had a team-high 21 points for the SeaHorses (2-5), with Yuta Okada contributing 18.

Levanga 77, Albirex BB 55

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Markeith Cummings and Marc Trasolini combined for 61 points as Hokkaido salvaged a weekend split with the hosts.

Cummings had a game-best 38 points, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Trasolini drained 4 of 4 3s in a 23-point, 10-rebound effort.

Asahi Tajima chipped in with seven points and six assists for the Levanga (5-2).

The Albirex (1-6) shot 2-for-21 from 3-point range. Nick Perkins led the club with 24 points.

Diamond Dolphins 83, Lakestars 78

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Ishmael Lane’s 17-point effort and Shuto Ando’s 16 points and five assists spearheaded Nagoya’s balanced offensive attack in a bounce-back win over the Lakestars.

The Diamond Dolphins (5-2) outrebounded the hosts 18-8 on the offensive glass, and Hilton Armstrong was their top overall rebounder with 11.

Henry Walker paced Shiga (2-5) with 23 points, making 12 of 14 foul shots. He was 4 of 17 from the field.

Golden Kings 78, Northern Happinets 71

In Okinawa City, De’Mon Brooks’ 19-point outing and Narito Namizato’s 10 points and nine assists were vital in Ryukyu’s win over Akita, which triumphed in the series opener.

Jack Cooley added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Kings (3-3).

Kadeem Coleby led Akita with 22 points and ex-Ryukyu forward Takatoshi Furukawa had 17.

In Other Games

Evessa 82, Grouses 67

Brave Thunders 96, Jets 89

Alvark 81, Hannaryz 53