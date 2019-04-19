Kawasaki's Ryusei Shinoyama shoots a layup in the third quarter against Mikawa on Friday. The Brave Thunders rallied in the fourth quarter, beating the SeaHorses 75-74 in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. | B. LEAGUE

Basketball / B. League

Brave Thunders surge past SeaHorses with game-ending run

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Kawasaki Brave Thunders point guard Ryusei Shinoyama was at his best in the pivotal fourth quarter on Friday night.

Shinoyama provided clutch scoring when his team needed a spark. He scored 10 of his 14 points in the final stanza as the Brave Thunders rallied for a 75-74 road victory over the SeaHorses Mikawa.

Kawasaki (39-20) trailed 74-69 with 2:01 remaining in the fourth.

Coach Takuya Kita’s team didn’t panic.

Instead, the Brave Thunders closed out the contest with a 6-0 run.

Kawasaki’s Vernon Macklin scored a basket to make it a three-point game with 1:35 left.

Shinoyama trimmed it to 74-73 with 1 minute to play.

The Kanagawa Prefecture native then capped his big fourth quarter with an inside shot with 14 seconds remaining. He drained a driving mid-range bank shot from the right side, catching a well-placed bounce pass from teammate Nick Fazekas.

With 2 seconds remaining, Mikawa’s Toshikazu Kato missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer.

Macklin, a former Detroit Pistons player, had a team-best 18 points, including eight in the fourth, and also led the club in rebounds (eight). Fazekas poured in 17 points, while Yuma Fujii added 15.

Coming off the bench, Shinoyama’s gutsy performance included five assists and two steals in just under 26 minutes.

Kosuke Kanamaru had 23 points for Mikawa (31-28). Isaac Butts finished with 13 points and 13 boards and Yuta Okada scored 10 points. J.R. Sakuragi handed out eight assists.

Both teams registered 20 assists. The SeaHorses had 12 turnovers; the Brave Thunders committed just four.

Brex 80, Northern Happinets 72

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Ryan Rossiter’s 24-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist, three-block performance guided the hosts past Akita.

Seiji Ikaruga poured in 19 points for the Brex (48-11), Makoto Hiejima had 14 points and Kosuke Takeuchi added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Yusuke Endo dished out five assists.

Tochigi’s margin of victory could have been much larger. The Brex made 13 of 25 foul shots.

Justin Keenan led the Northern Happinets (17-42) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Teammates Ryosuke Shirahama, Dwight Coleby and Daichi Taniughi all scored 11 points.

Second-division update

Here are the results of Friday’s B2 games:

Storks 84, Samuraiz 81

Volters 86, Dragonflies 70

(With the win, Kumamoto clinched the West Division title.)

Bambitious 81, Orange Vikings 75

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Golden State's Kevin Durant launches a jumper over Los Angeles' Landry Shamet in the first half of Game 3 on Thursday night.
Kevin Durant torches Clippers for 38 as Warriors romp
He's Kevin Durant, and the Los Angeles Clippers got reminded of it. Durant scored 38 points, Stephen Curry added 21 playing with five fouls, and the Golden State Warriors dominated from ...
Boston's Kyrie Irving brings the ball upcourt against Indiana during the second half of Game 2 on Wednesday night.
Kyrie Irving scores 37 as Celtics beat Pacers to take 2-0 lead
A poor third quarter did the Indiana Pacers in during Game 1 of their first-round series with the Boston Celtics. In Game 2, Boston seized on a fourth-quarter collapse by Indiana.
Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle forward Yuta Watanabe poses with fans before a G League game against the Northern Arizona Suns in February in Southaven, Mississippi.
Yuta Watanabe makes positive impact as a rookie
Yuta Watanabe's blue-collar work ethic and perpetual desire to improve were defining characteristics of his rookie season. Playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and the team's NBA G League affiliate...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kawasaki's Ryusei Shinoyama shoots a layup in the third quarter against Mikawa on Friday. The Brave Thunders rallied in the fourth quarter, beating the SeaHorses 75-74 in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. | B. LEAGUE Kanazawa's Randy Reid looks to score inside in the second quarter on Friday against host Nishinomiya in a B.League second-division series opener. The Storks defeated the Samuraiz 84-81. | B. LEAGUE

, , , ,