Brave Thunders surge past SeaHorses with game-ending run

Kawasaki Brave Thunders point guard Ryusei Shinoyama was at his best in the pivotal fourth quarter on Friday night.

Shinoyama provided clutch scoring when his team needed a spark. He scored 10 of his 14 points in the final stanza as the Brave Thunders rallied for a 75-74 road victory over the SeaHorses Mikawa.

Kawasaki (39-20) trailed 74-69 with 2:01 remaining in the fourth.

Coach Takuya Kita’s team didn’t panic.

Instead, the Brave Thunders closed out the contest with a 6-0 run.

Kawasaki’s Vernon Macklin scored a basket to make it a three-point game with 1:35 left.

Shinoyama trimmed it to 74-73 with 1 minute to play.

The Kanagawa Prefecture native then capped his big fourth quarter with an inside shot with 14 seconds remaining. He drained a driving mid-range bank shot from the right side, catching a well-placed bounce pass from teammate Nick Fazekas.

With 2 seconds remaining, Mikawa’s Toshikazu Kato missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer.

Macklin, a former Detroit Pistons player, had a team-best 18 points, including eight in the fourth, and also led the club in rebounds (eight). Fazekas poured in 17 points, while Yuma Fujii added 15.

Coming off the bench, Shinoyama’s gutsy performance included five assists and two steals in just under 26 minutes.

Kosuke Kanamaru had 23 points for Mikawa (31-28). Isaac Butts finished with 13 points and 13 boards and Yuta Okada scored 10 points. J.R. Sakuragi handed out eight assists.

Both teams registered 20 assists. The SeaHorses had 12 turnovers; the Brave Thunders committed just four.

Brex 80, Northern Happinets 72

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Ryan Rossiter’s 24-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist, three-block performance guided the hosts past Akita.

Seiji Ikaruga poured in 19 points for the Brex (48-11), Makoto Hiejima had 14 points and Kosuke Takeuchi added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Yusuke Endo dished out five assists.

Tochigi’s margin of victory could have been much larger. The Brex made 13 of 25 foul shots.

Justin Keenan led the Northern Happinets (17-42) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Teammates Ryosuke Shirahama, Dwight Coleby and Daichi Taniughi all scored 11 points.

Second-division update

Here are the results of Friday’s B2 games:

Storks 84, Samuraiz 81

Volters 86, Dragonflies 70

(With the win, Kumamoto clinched the West Division title.)

Bambitious 81, Orange Vikings 75