The late Chiyonofuji, a former yokozuna, was regularly called "The Wolf." | KYODO

Sumo

Sumo 101: Nicknames

by John Gunning

Contributing Writer

All sumo wrestlers have a shikona (ring name).

A few, like Endo or Takayasu, use their family name.

Most, however, have ring names with elements referring to their stable or place of origin.

Anyone with the prefix 琴 (Koto), for example, belongs to Sadogatake Stable or its spinoff, Naruto Stable.

The 隠岐 (Oki) in Okinoumi’s name comes from the Oki Islands, where he grew up.

Apart from shikona, some rikishi also manage to acquire nicknames.

“Demon of the Dohyo” was the moniker given to the first Wakanohana. It reflected the yokozuna’s ferocity in the ring, becoming so closely associated with him that it was used as the title of a 1956 movie about his life.

Wakanohana’s main rival, Tochinishiki, was known as ‘The Viper,” and the legendary yokozuna pair not only gave sumo a great rivalry but also perhaps the best combination of nicknames in its long history.

In more recent times, Chiyonofuji’s features, physique and intimidation factor saw him regularly referred to as “The Wolf.”

Nicknames aren’t just limited to yokozuna.

Ozeki Takanohana’s good looks, slim build and the fact that he was the (much) younger brother of a yokozuna earned him the title “Prince of Sumo.”

Kotonishiki, the only man ever to win two championships while ranked at maegashira, had a high-octane style that was frequently called “F1 Sumo.”

The diminutive-but-talented Mainoumi, who regularly downed far larger opponents using a variety of moves, had the “Department Store of Techniques” sobriquet.

Other wrestlers of the same era were given a variety of nicknames by television commentators in England when sumo was regularly broadcast on Channel 4, but none of those names were ever used in Japan.

Unfortunately for some rikishi, not all nicknames that stuck were cool or intimidating.

Daijuyama, for example, was called “Moomin” because of his resemblance to the cartoon character from Finland.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Yokozuna Hakuho (left) unleashes a throw to beat No. 4 maegashira Tochiozan and stay undefeated on Sunday, the eighth day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka.
Hakuho takes sole lead on Day 8 of Spring Grand Tournament
Yokozuna Hakuho dodged a bullet from rank-and-filer Tochiozan on Sunday to claim his eighth straight win and take sole possession of the lead at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament. Hakuho,...
Image Not Available
Sumo 101: Manga
Sumo is currently experiencing a boom in popularity overseas. The ability to watch bouts in real time has been a contributing factor, as has the large increase in coverage in this paper ...
Yokozuna Kakuryu defeats No. 3 maegashira Nishikigi on Saturday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka.
Title chase heats up in Osaka
Yokozuna Hakuho continued his march toward a record-extending 42nd championship at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday, improving to a perfect 7-0 by beating Shodai. After a pair of tou...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The late Chiyonofuji, a former yokozuna, was regularly called "The Wolf." | KYODO

, , , ,