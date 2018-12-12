Soccer / J. League

Verdy announce Gary White as new manager

by Dan Orlowitz

Staff Writer

Former Hong Kong head coach Gary White has been appointed as the new manager of Tokyo Verdy, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old UEFA Pro License holder has garnered praise as a miracle worker, having raised minnows such as the Bahamas and Guam to new heights in the FIFA rankings.

White most recently led Hong Kong to qualification for next December’s EAFF E-1 Championships, the sub-regional tournament contested by East Asian national teams every two years.

He will now look to lead Verdy, which narrowly missed out on promotion to the Japanese first division after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Jubilo Iwata in the J1 Promotional Playoff final, back to the top flight for the first time since 2008.

The club announced the departure of Miguel Lotina, who is reportedly bound for the now-vacant managerial position at Cerezo Osaka, on Monday.

“I am extremely driven and honored to lead such a great club that has so much history, tradition and success,” White said in a statement released by Verdy. “My goal is to build on the positive momentum created by the players and coaching staff, but with the clear target of putting this iconic club and its fans back where they belong in J1.”

