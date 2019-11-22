Reader Mail

Schools should tout individuality

I’m a university student. When I was in high school, to be honest, I didn’t like my school because of its “black rules” (“Boards rethink draconian school rules,” Nov. 9). As the article mentioned, I understand that some rules play a role in maintaining order and equality in school.

However, there were many unreasonable rules as well. For example, students with a bright hair color had to submit a certification to prove it was their natural color. We were allowed to use only a designated bag, we were banned from falling in love and we couldn’t even wear a warm scarf in the cold winter, only a very thin scarf from school.

On the other hand, my junior high school had a free environment. We could choose any school bag, scarf and hair style depending on our own taste. I really liked this because each student’s personality was protected thanks to the free environment.

I think that showing individuality through appearance is an important thing for young people so we can each cultivate our own personality.

KANON SOMA
SUGINAMI WARD, TOKYO

