Schools should tout individuality

I’m a university student. When I was in high school, to be honest, I didn’t like my school because of its “black rules” (“Boards rethink draconian school rules,” Nov. 9). As the article mentioned, I understand that some rules play a role in maintaining order and equality in school.

However, there were many unreasonable rules as well. For example, students with a bright hair color had to submit a certification to prove it was their natural color. We were allowed to use only a designated bag, we were banned from falling in love and we couldn’t even wear a warm scarf in the cold winter, only a very thin scarf from school.

On the other hand, my junior high school had a free environment. We could choose any school bag, scarf and hair style depending on our own taste. I really liked this because each student’s personality was protected thanks to the free environment.

I think that showing individuality through appearance is an important thing for young people so we can each cultivate our own personality.

SUGINAMI WARD, TOKYO

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.