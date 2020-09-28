The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Monday it had confirmed 78 new cases of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, after reporting 144 infections a day earlier.

People in their 20s made up the largest proportion of the group, at 26, while those in their 30s and 40s totaled 28, the metropolitan government said, adding that 3,003 tests were conducted.

The total number of infections in the capital was 25,335 as of Sunday.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo was 26 as of Monday.

Japan confirmed 485 new cases Sunday, while three prefectures — Saitama, Ishikawa and Fukui — each reported one fatality linked to the virus, with the cumulative nationwide death toll increasing to 1,563.

RELATED PHOTOS Tokyo reported 78 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus Monday. | AP