As mask supplies dwindle, Japanese bra maker offers support where it's most needed

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, one company is taking a unique approach to easing the shortage of masks in Japan.

Atsumi Fashion Co., a sewing company based in Toyama Prefecture, is producing masks by repurposing women’s underwear. The company began utilizing the cloth lining from bras after an employee realized similar materials were being used in disposable masks.

“We hope we can contribute to society as the mask shortage continues,” said Hiroshi Hinata, the company’s sales manager. “Even these masks can prevent the virus from spreading to others through coughing or sneezing, so we hope they can be useful.”

Employees are making masks after working hours at the company’s factory in Himi. They tried to devise new methods after the city called on local businesses to help provide masks for workers at City Hall, which only had 600 left.

Atsumi Fashion plans to make 1,000 masks for the city and distribute them to medical and educational institutions, prioritizing those in greatest need.

Other firms have also shifted resources toward mask-making.

In February, Sharp Corp. announced it would be making 1,500 masks a day by the middle of this month. Earlier, a chip maker in Kanagawa Prefecture began using its “clean rooms” to make masks.

But while companies throughout the country are repurposing facilities in response to the nationwide mask shortage, some have been cashing in on the crisis.

Earlier this month, a member of the Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly apologized for selling thousands of masks online. Hiroyuki Morota, 53, admitted to auctioning masks 89 times since Feb. 4, pocketing ¥8.88 million. Morota, an independent, said he auctioned several boxes of 2,000 masks for ¥30,000 to ¥170,000 each.

The day after, the central government announced that reselling masks for profit will soon be punishable by a year in prison or a ¥1 million ($9,800) fine, or both. Reselling at the original purchase price or lower will be allowed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his goal is to raise Japan’s mask output to 600 million a month.