Vets and volunteers treat koalas at Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park on Kangaroo Island, Australia, on Friday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Koalas could be classified 'endangered' after fires decimate population

Bloomberg

SYDNEY – Australia’s koala population has taken such an “extraordinary hit” from the wildfires sweeping the country that the marsupial could be classified as endangered in some areas, according to Environment Minister Sussan Ley.

Ley announced a 50 million Australian dollar ($35 million) funding package on Monday to help protect wildlife and restore the natural habitat.

“It may be necessary … to see whether in certain parts of the country, koalas move from where they are, which is often vulnerable, up to endangered,” the Sydney Morning Herald cited Ley as saying.

The bush fires have devastated huge tracts of forest and bush land — an area twice the size of Switzerland — and may have killed as many as a billion native birds, mammals and reptiles. Ley has previously said that up to 30 percent of the koala population on the midnorth coast of New South Wales may have been killed.

Images of scorched koalas, kangaroos and livestock have been beamed across the world and have flooded social media, becoming an enduring image of the monthslong wildfire crisis that shows no signs of abating.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Pentagon says two soldiers were killed in blast claimed by Taliban, IDs them
Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in a statement. Military officials i...
A wallaby eats a carrot after NSW's National Parks and Wildlife Service staff air-dropped them in bushfire-stricken areas around Wollemi and Yengo National Parks, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday.
Break in weather lets Australia shift from defense to offense in wildfire battle
Crews battling Australia's wildfires said Sunday that they have been able to turn from defense to offense for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather. Dale McLean, who is helpin...
Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch's executive director, speaks during a 2018 news conference in Seoul. Human Rights Watch says Hong Kong authorities have barred its executive director from entering the territory. The move Sunday follows China's pledge last month to sanction organizations it said had "performed badly" in relation to anti-government protests that have roiled Hong Kong for more than seven months.
Hong Kong denies entry to Human Rights Watch director
Hong Kong authorities barred the head of Human Rights Watch from entering the Chinese territory Sunday, the advocacy group said. Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch's executive director, had planne...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Vets and volunteers treat koalas at Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park on Kangaroo Island, Australia, on Friday. | REUTERS

, , , ,