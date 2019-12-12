Autonomous taxi experience offered for foreign visitors to Tokyo

An autonomous taxi runs in Tokyo's Roppongi district last year. | ZMP INC. / HINOMARU KOTSU

A consortium of companies is offering foreign visitors in Tokyo a taste of autonomous driving in the world’s first demonstration of a project utilizing both an airport shuttle bus and a self-driving taxi to smoothly travel from the airport to the Marunouchi shopping district near Tokyo Station.

The Mobility as a Service experiment that will allow smartphone users to make a reservation is to be held from Jan. 20 to Feb. 1. Foreign nationals can reserve a shuttle bus from Haneda or Narita airport to Tokyo City Air Terminal and from there ride an autonomous taxi for about 3 kilometers to Marunouchi. They can also ride in a fully autonomous single-seat vehicle for free on select days and use a tablet to move to their destination of choice within the Marunouchi area.

The autonomous taxi will have a backup driver for safety reasons.

Reservations via smartphone app started on Dec. 2 and will run until Jan. 9. The application window for Japanese has been closed. The autonomous taxi and autonomous personal vehicle, called Robocar Walk, were developed by self-driving startup ZMP Inc.

The autonomous taxi service is to be operated by major taxi firms Nihon Kotsu Co. and Hinomaru Kotsu Co. The shuttle is operated by Airport Transport Service Co. and Tokyo City Air Terminal Co. Other companies supporting the experiment are JTB Corp. and Mitsubishi Estate Co.

The ride from Narita Airport to Marunouchi Park Building is ¥3,800, while Haneda Airport to Marunouchi is ¥1,600. Reservations can also be made for only the autonomous taxi for ¥1,200. For more details, please visit www.zmp.co.jp/event/zmp-maas2019/foreign-visitors .

ZMP, together with Hinomaru Kotsu, conducted the world’s first autonomous taxi project demonstration in August 2018 to ease the chronic shortage of taxi drivers in high-demand metropolitan areas.

