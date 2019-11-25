Japan reportedly floated one-month time frame for retracting export curbs before South Korea said it would stay in GSOMIA

Japan floated a specific time frame to withdraw its tightened export controls against South Korea, an offer that apparently spurred Seoul’s decision to remain in a key intelligence-sharing pact, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Japan said it would take about a month to retract the trade curbs after making sure there is no problem with South Korea’s export management, the news agency reported Monday, citing unspecified sources.

Seoul announced on Friday it was staying in the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) just hours before it was to expire.

The flow of events contradicts claims by Japanese officials that Tokyo is not planning to ease its tightened export control measures anytime soon. South Korea’s presidential Blue House and the Japanese government could not immediately be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied Monday that Tokyo offered an apology after Seoul accused Japan of deliberately distorting the details of South Korea’s decision to maintain the GSOMIA.

The remark by Suga, Japan’s top government spokesman, came after South Korea said over the weekend that it had lodged a protest through diplomatic channels over Japan’s distortion of the facts and had received an apology.

“It’s unproductive to comment on what the South Korean side says each time. At any rate, it’s not true that the government apologized,” Suga said at a news conference.

On Sunday, Seoul accused Tokyo of misrepresenting South Korea’s position regarding stricter Japanese export controls imposed earlier this year.

But Japan’s trade ministry said it had consulted with South Korea over key points of the export controls before making an announcement.