New looks and familiar faces from Nissan

Nissan Motor Corp. is making strides this year at Tokyo Motor Show 2019 with a whopping 14 models at the exhibit. Highlights include the world premiere of the Nissan IMk as well as unveilings of the new Nissan LEAF e+, Serena e-POWER and Skyline models.

The Nissan IMk compact EV represents the culmination of advancements in Nissan Intelligent Mobility. Sporty enough to coast through the city and classy enough to blend in with old town roads, the IMk boasts a brand-new EV platform with a lower center of gravity for extremely smooth and remarkably silent handling.

The IMk comes equipped with an expanded version of the ProPILOT 2.0 Advanced Driver Assistance System that provides computerized support on both freeways and major roadways. It also features self-parking technology and a valet function that allows users to recall their car from its parking spot via smartphone controls.

On the performance side is the Nissan LEAF e+. Capable of traveling up to 458 kilometers, the e+ makes use of a newly developed e-Powertrain to deliver superior energy efficiency, high horsepower and solid torque.

Meanwhile, next-generation safety is the draw for the gently remodeled Serena e-POWER and the newly designed Skyline.

The Serena now comes standard with omnidirectional driver assistance technologies that provide full 360-degree visual coverage around the vehicle, while the Skyline has been installed with ProPILOT 2.0 to enable hands-off driving on major single-lane roadways (carefully monitored by the driver, of course).

And in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of both the Nissan GT-R and the Fairlady Z — both of which will be getting their fair share of the spotlight — the company has prepared a small sales corner featuring limited-edition Tokyo Motor Show goods and apparel.

