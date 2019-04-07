British Conservative Party lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg walks outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Euroskeptic lawmaker says Britain should make life difficult if left in EU

LONDON - Leading euroskeptic Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said if Britain were to stay in the European Union beyond April 12, the country should become the bloc’s most difficult member and veto a seven-year financial framework.

“If we are forced to remain in we must be the most difficult member possible,” Rees-Mogg, leader of the ERG, a euroskeptic group in the governing Conservative Party, told Sky News on Sunday.

“When the multiannual financial framework comes forward, if we’re still in, this is our one-in-seven-year opportunity to veto the budget and to be really very difficult.”

