LIVESTREAM: Japan announces name of new era

In a much awaited moment heralding the opening of a new chapter in Japan’s history, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is to announce Monday the name of the new Imperial era, taking one of the final steps toward initiating the nation’s first imperial succession in three decades.

The new era will start on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends to the Chrysanthemum Throne following the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito, a day earlier.

Above is a livestream from the Prime Minister’s Office of Suga’s announcement.