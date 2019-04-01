National

LIVESTREAM: Japan announces name of new era

Staff Report

In a much awaited moment heralding the opening of a new chapter in Japan’s history, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is to announce Monday the name of the new Imperial era, taking one of the final steps toward initiating the nation’s first imperial succession in three decades.

The new era will start on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends to the Chrysanthemum Throne following the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito, a day earlier.

Above is a livestream from the Prime Minister’s Office of Suga’s announcement.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Simultaneous elections unlikely to be held in both Diet houses this summer, Japan's top governmen...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Sunday he believes that simultaneous elections for both chambers of the Diet are unlikely to be held this summer. Noting that the decision on w...
The change of "gengo" (Imperial era name) in midyear has posed a challenge for calendar makers.
Japan's Imperial era names are bookmarks for politics, history, culture
In Japan, every emperor's era has its own name — appearing in places such as coins, official paperwork and newspapers — and with a rare abdication coming at the end of April, there was much specula...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds up a placard showing the kanji "Reiwa" for the new Imperial era at a news conference Monday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo.
Reiwa: Japan reveals name of new era ahead of Emperor's abdication
In a much-awaited moment that heralded a new chapter in Japan's history, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced Monday that the new Imperial era will be named Reiwa, taking one of the fin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The news conference room where Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils Japan's new era name is seen a few hours before the announcement at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. | AP People near Tokyo's Shinjuku Station watch the announcement of the new era on a large monitor. | KYODO

, , , , , ,