South Korean warship directs fire-control radar at Japanese MSDF plane

A South Korean warship directed fire-control radar on Thursday at a Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft, the Japanese government said Friday, lodging a protest with South Korea.

“It was an extremely dangerous act that could cause a contingency situation,” Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters.

The radar was directed at an MSDF P-1 patrol aircraft off the coast of Ishikawa Prefecture on Thursday afternoon, Iwaya said.

“It’s impossible for a friendly country (to take such an action). I’m surprised,” a senior Foreign Ministry official separately told reporters.