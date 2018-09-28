Tokyo Metropolitan Government to test paper straws at three coffee shops

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will test paper straws rather than plastic ones at three coffee shops in its two government buildings in Shinjuku Ward for a month starting Monday.

In the trial, aimed at confirming the usability of paper straws, the metropolitan government will purchase the straws and provide them to the shops.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike visited one of the shops, a Tully’s Coffee Japan Co. outlet, on Friday to promote the trial.

She used a paper straw and appeared satisfied, saying, “I see no problem (with it).”

Koike, a former environment minister with a keen interest in tackling plastic waste, suggested that paper straws offer an opportunity for people to think about environmental issues.