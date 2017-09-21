Diabetes continues to trend up in Japan with 10 million suspected adult cases

About 10 million adults are strongly suspected of having diabetes in Japan, a 2016 survey by the health ministry showed Thursday.

The figure, up by 500,000 from the previous assessment in 2012, has been on a rising trend since 1997, when such suspected diabetics totaled 6.9 million, the oldest data available.

The ministry conducts the survey every four to five years.

The probable cases of diabetes at 10 million is still lower than the peak level of 13.2 million in 2007.

The drop probably reflects “preventive effects” from health guidance and checkups on metabolic syndrome, both launched in fiscal 2008, a ministry official said.

In the latest survey, conducted in October and November 2016, the ministry diagnosed diabetes or prediabetes by checking the blood sugar and clinical records of some 11,000 adults from about 24,000 households picked randonly.

Based on the 2016 demographic forecast, the ministry estimated the number of people with diabetes nationwide at 10 million, after the survey found that 12.1 percent of the respondents were patients. The proportion of diabetics among men and women stood at 16.3 percent 9.3 percent, respectively.

The prevalence rate of patients stood at 23.2 percent among men in their 70s or older, at 21.8 percent in their 60s, 12.6 percent in their 50s and 3.8 percent in their 40s.

The proportion of cases for women came to 16.8 percent in their 70s or older, 12.0 percent in their 60s, 6.1 percent in their 50s and 1.8 percent in their 40s.

Of the male patients, 78.7 percent are receiving treatment, while 74.1 percent female patients are receiving treatment. Both figures are trending up.

A separate survey covering a total of some 20,000 adults found that some 30 percent of men and 20 percent of women were obesity, the ministry said. Both figures were almost unchanged in the past 10 years.

The average number of steps walked per day stood at 6,984 for men and 6,029 for women, also remaining roughly at the same levels over the decade.

The survey found that the proportion of men having a drinking habit leveled off at 14.6 percent while that of women inched up to 9.1 percent. The rate of men and women who smoke stood at 30.2 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, both on declining trends.