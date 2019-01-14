Sample newspaper article
Tokyo prepares to host esports tournament
東京都の小池百合子知事は6日、都が2019年度にコンピューターゲームの腕前を競う「eスポーツ」の大会を開くと明らかにした。19年度予算案に経費として5千万円を計上する。
開催に合わせてゲームやアニメ関連の企業のブースを出展し、中小企業のPRを図ることなどが狙い。期間は2日間で、時期や場所は今後、関係団体と協議する。
小池氏はこの日の予算案査定後、「eスポーツにはさまざまな産業が絡んでおり、大会にブースを設けてそれらを紹介したい」と述べた。
海外では多額の賞金が出る大会もあるeスポーツは、昨年のジャカルタ・アジア大会で公開競技として実施された。
(KYODO)
Words and phrases
東京都 （とうきょうと） Tokyo
小池百合子 （こいけゆりこ） Yuriko Koike
知事 （ちじ） governor
都 （と） Tokyo Metropolitan Government
年度 （ねんど） fiscal year
コンピューターゲーム computer game
腕前 （うでまえ） skill, performance
競う （きそう） to compete
eスポーツ esports
大会 （たいかい） convention, tournament (event)
開く （ひらく） to hold
明らかにする （あきらかにする） to reveal, to announce
予算案 （よさんあん） budget plan
経費 （けいひ） budget, expense
5千万円 （ごせんまんえん） ¥50 million
計上する （けいじょうする） to allocate
開催 （かいさい） convening
~に合わせる （~にあわせる） along with ~
ゲーム game
アニメ anime
関連の （かんれんの） related
企業 （きぎょう） company
ブース booth
出展する （しゅってんする） to set up
中小企業 （ちゅうしょうきぎょう） small- and medium-size enterprise
図る （はかる） to seek
狙い （ねらい） aim
期間 （きかん） duration
2日間 （ふつかかん） two days
時期 （じき） time period
場所 （ばしょ） venue
今後 （こんご） from now, later
関係団体 （かんけいだんたい） concerned parties
協議する （きょうぎする） to discuss
氏 （し） Mr., Ms.
この日 （このひ） this day
査定 （さてい） assessment
後 （ご） after
さまざまな many different, various
産業 （さんぎょう） industry
絡む （からむ） to involve
設ける （もうける） to set up
それら they
紹介する （しょうかいする） to introduce
したい to want to do
述べる （のべる） to say, to mention
海外 （かいがい） overseas
多額 （たがく） large amount
賞金 （しょうきん） prize money
出る （でる） to offer
昨年 （さくねん） last year
ジャカルタ・アジア大会 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang
公開競技 （こうかいきょうぎ） demonstration sports
~として as ~
実施する （じっしする） to implement
Quick questions
1) 東京都でeスポーツの大会が開かれるのはいつですか。
2) 大会の予算はいくらですか。
3) 大会の狙いは何ですか。
Translation
Tokyo will hold a convention on computer games known as “esports” during the 2019 fiscal year, Gov. Yuriko Koike announced Jan. 6. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to allocate ¥50 million in the budget for fiscal 2019.
The aim of the event is to promote small- and medium-size enterprises in the gaming and anime industries by setting up their booths at the venue. It will be a two-day convention, and the time period and venue will be discussed among concerned parties later.
“Many different industries are involved in esports, and we would like to introduce them by setting up their booths at the convention,” Koike said after making the budget assessment.
Esports, which involves a large amount of prize money at tournaments overseas, was implemented as a demonstration sport at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang last year.
Answers
1) When will the esports convention be held in Tokyo?
2019年度。時期は未定。
Fiscal 2019 (beginning April). Dates are undecided.
2) How much is the budget for the convention?
5千万円。
¥50 million.
3) What is the aim of the convention?
中小企業のPRを図ることなど。
To promote small- and medium-size enterprises and so on.