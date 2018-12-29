Start your new year diets after these cupcakes are off the shelves

Let’s put 2018 behind us and bring on 2019! It can’t be worse, right? The best way to start the new year is by indulging in some special limited-edition sweets celebrating the forthcoming Year of the Boar. While it might not be the cutest animal in the world, it has inspired some creative desserts.

Fairycake Fair in the Gransta shopping arcade near Tokyo Station will serve up one of the more visually appealing boar-themed creations. The cupcake store has created a special confection with a dollop of cream on top made to look like a cuddly porcine character. Customers can purchase a single large one until Jan. 20 (¥450 after tax) or pick up a special “Baked New Year” pack until Jan. 6 featuring a smaller one alongside a variety of other cupcakes that don’t have the animal element to them (¥1,500 after tax).

These cupcakes look delicious, and come in an array of flavors. The bigger one tastes like chocolate-banana and while that may seem pretty standard, Fairycake Fair nails down the combination better than most. The smaller piggies keep it simple with a sweet caramel flavor.

Whichever way you go, I recommend starting 2019 by pigging out.