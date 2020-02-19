'Grandpa Was Born Yesterday: Seiko Kajiura Exhibition'

Feb. 22-March 15

After graduating from Tokyo University of the Arts, Seiko Kajiura studied sculpture and casting at the Institut Seni Indonesia Denpasar in Indonesia. She later established the casting studio Jagung Bakar in Jakarta and based herself there until she returned to Japan in 2011.

She continues to specialize in sculpture, installations and metalwork at Hakuvint Casting, her studio in Japan, and has held various solo exhibitions including “A Story Is Walking” in 2018, and “Put Off A Mountain, Knit Me” and “Drawing Exhibition ‘Narland'” in 2019.

This exhibition is part of Plaza North’s Domain of Art 24 project, which introduces up-and-coming artists, and focuses on works Kajiura created after recently revisiting Indonesia.

Plaza North, North Gallery; 1-852-1 Miyahara-cho, Kita-ku, Saitama. Kamonomiya Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Feb. 22 till 4 p.m.). Free. Closed March 9. 048-653-9255; www.plazanorth.jp