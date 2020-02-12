Feb. 15-March 14

Hideo Nagai’s large-scale sculptures, such as “Baba Project” (2001), are well known in Japan for being both unusual and humorous in their expression.

In 2006, a car accident, followed by a long recovery period, led Nagai to reassess the notion of perception in art. After holding “Endorphin,” a solo exhibition at Gallery Nomart in 2016, he began researching the date of his accident, which he discovered occurred at the same time as the Turin Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. With this in mind, he created “Koku 21106,” a series of social-media video clips depicting incidents around the world that happened on the day of his accident.

This exhibition features “Koku 21106” as well as paintings and drawings that Nagai created over the past 14 years.

Gallery Nomart; 3-5-22 Nagata, Joto-ku, Osaka. Fukaebashi Stn. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., holidays. 06-6964-2323; www.nomart.co.jp/gallery