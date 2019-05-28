'B29 and Homeland: From My Childhood to Andy Warhol'

May 31-July 6

Renowned for brightly colored, visually arresting works, artist and graphic designer Tadanori Yokoo’s works often feature a seemingly eclectic range of motifs and cultural references.

Born in 1936, Yokoo’s childhood experience of World War II had a great impact on his art. His depictions of the Occupation forces and war planes, however, were a reflection of his memory and experiences, rather than deliberate political commentary.

This exhibition focuses on Yokoo’s works in the context of his pre- and postwar experiences. Pieces include his portrayal of historical figures, such as Douglas MacArthur; interpretations of pop culture influences like Tarzan; and portraits of famous cultural figures, including Andy Warhol.

SCAI the Bathhouse; Kashiwayu-Ato, 6-1-23 Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Nippori Stn. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 03-3821-1144; www.scaithebathhouse.com/en