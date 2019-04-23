"World Wide Web Wave 2 (Wall Street)" (2017) | COLLECTION OF THE ARTIST

'Oscar Oiwa: Journey to the Light'

21ST CENTURY MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART, KANAZAWA

by Yukari Tanaka

April 27-Aug. 25

Based in Tokyo and New York, Oscar Oiwa is a Nikkei Brazilian artist who reinterprets aerial and bird’s-eye views of urban landscapes through detailed drawings and paintings. Exploring global themes of societal and environmental issues, he sources inspiration from photographs, prints and the internet to produce large-scale works that juxtapose reality and fantasy, nature versus manmade, and light with shadows.

A showcase of 60 of Oiwa’s works, this exhibition includes “Wood,” a 4.5-meter by 27-meter-long drawing, which took the artist two weeks to complete at the museum.

21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa; 1-2-1 Hirosaka, Kanazawa, Ishikawa. Kanazawa Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 076-220-2800; www.kanazawa21.jp/en

