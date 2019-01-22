Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Yokoo Tadanori: Grand Theatre of Live Painting — Something's Happening at the Museum Today'

YOKOO TADANORI MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan 26-May 6

One of Tadanori Yokoo’s signature creative processes is to hold open studios. Having visitors watch him work, he says, allows him to keep an open mind and highlights the importance of the physical aspect of art. Like the theater, live painting becomes an improvised performance, where the anticipation of visitors watching the process can create a thrilling atmosphere.

This overview of Yokoo’s career presents video clips, photographs and documents related to works produced through open studio sessions.

Yokoo Tadanori Museum of Contemporary Art; 3-8-30 Harada-dori, Nada-ku, Kobe, Hyogo. Oji Park Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥700. Closed Mon. 078-855-5607; www.ytmoca.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Hiroshi Fuji’s “Happy Paradies” (details, 2015)
Left-field visions of Kyoto's rising artists
The Museum of Kyoto's current exhibition, "Kyoto Art for Tomorrow," has a history of 60 or so years. For the 2019 edition, the selection of artists was made by committee, based on recommendations b...
"Meeting"
'Toshiko Okanoue, Photo Collage: The Miracle of Silence'
Jan. 26-April 7 Toshiko Okanoue's artistic career took off in the 1950s after her photo montages were praised by the art critic and leading surrealist Shuzo Takiguchi. Using materials mostly ...
A group of dolls pulling a sea-bream float (from a set of 58 dolls), by Oki Heizo V (1939)
'Commemorating the Donation by Kiyomi Kirimura: Hina Dolls and Gosho Dolls of the Iwasaki Family'
Jan. 29-March 24 Japanese display dolls range from Gosho dolls, with chubby toddler-like features, to Hina Girls Day dolls, which resemble older children. The highlight of this exhibition is a s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"Y-junction with a Cat" (2008) | COURTESY OF YOKOO TADANORI MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART