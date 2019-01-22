'Yokoo Tadanori: Grand Theatre of Live Painting — Something's Happening at the Museum Today'

Jan 26-May 6

One of Tadanori Yokoo’s signature creative processes is to hold open studios. Having visitors watch him work, he says, allows him to keep an open mind and highlights the importance of the physical aspect of art. Like the theater, live painting becomes an improvised performance, where the anticipation of visitors watching the process can create a thrilling atmosphere.

This overview of Yokoo’s career presents video clips, photographs and documents related to works produced through open studio sessions.

Yokoo Tadanori Museum of Contemporary Art; 3-8-30 Harada-dori, Nada-ku, Kobe, Hyogo. Oji Park Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥700. Closed Mon. 078-855-5607; www.ytmoca.jp