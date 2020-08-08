Voices | OVERHEARD

When a husband deserves a death stare

Middle-aged man (after watching his wife pull a bottle of disinfectant out from a tote bag, squirt a dollop onto a cloth and proceed to wipe down every surface of the shopping basket she had sitting in the trolley): What about the handle?

— Tokyu Store Ookayama, Ookayama, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

