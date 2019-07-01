The Publishing Department has become independent from The Japan Times, Ltd. to establish “The Japan Times Publishing, Ltd.”

Tokyo, July 1, 2019 － The Japan Times, Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative: Takeharu Tsutsumi) and its holding company News2u Holdings, Inc. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Chairperson & Publisher: Minako Suematsu) would like to announce that the publishing business of The Japan Times, Ltd. has been transferred to The Japan Times Publishing, Ltd. as of July 1, 2019.

Since 1967, the publishing department of The Japan Times has been focusing on the publication of English language study books, English-Japanese weekly newspapers for Japanese, Japanese language learning materials for non-Japanese, and books on Japan.

Recently, we have developed a strong business in English qualification exam preparation books such as TOEIC and Eiken which have been selling well. The “An Integrated Course in Elementary Japanese: Genki” series of Japanese language learning material have topped 2 million copies sold, and other similar books have also sold well, resulting in unparalleled sales.

In addition, the weekly English language study paper “The Japan Times Alpha,” which was launched last year as a renewed version of what was previously known as “The Japan Times ST” is steadily expanding its readership.

Based on the results so far, The Japan Times Publishing, Ltd. will strengthen the structure of the editorial and sales divisions together in order to respond more efficiently to rapid changes in market needs and sales/distribution.

Additionally, we will establish a content business division in order to provide learning content and educational services, as well as taking on a new language publishing and education business geared toward domestic and overseas markets.

The outline of the new company is as follows;

【Company Outline】

Company Name: The Japan Times Publishing, Ltd. Representative: Chairperson Minako Suematsu/President Hideki Ito Founded: May 24, 2019 Head Office: 2F Ichibancho Daini TG Bldg., 2-2 Ichibancho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Business content: Publication of books focusing on language study, planning and publishing newspapers, planning, developing and selling software and electronic content Tel: 050-3646-9500

About The Japan Times:

As the nation’s oldest English-language newspaper, with a history dating to 1897, The Japan Times is committed to providing news and analysis of the current state of events in Japan and the world through its reporting of the news about politics, business, culture, society and sports. https://www.japantimes.co.jp/

Enquiries

Press-related enquiries:

The Japan Times, Ltd.

Ms. Sasaki, Corporate Affairs Management

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

TEL: 050-3646-0123

The press release may be downloaded in PDF format