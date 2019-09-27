Let's talk about the best dates on 'Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020' so far

While we not-so-patiently wait for the next episode of “Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020” to become available, we decided to pass the time by listing some of the best date locations the housemates have ventured to so far. From gardens to fireworks shows to golf, here are our top spots from the first 16 episodes.

Japanese garden

Alyssa: Kaori and Shohei’s date at a Japanese garden in the Shibamata neighborhood was probably the most beautifully shot scene we’ve seen. It was so lush and peaceful — a perfect place for a blossoming relationship (although it didn’t quite work out that way in Kaori and Shohei’s case).

Tom: This was my favorite date spot of the season so far. Instead of going to a trendy cafe or a gimmicky restaurant, Shohei and Kaori decided to visit a shrine. When the two sat down to take in the beautiful zen garden, it was a very special moment, and the always-talented cinematography team at “Terrace House” really nailed the shot.

Zara Home

Alyssa: I was hardly a fan of the Risako-Kenny pairing, but I’ll admit that I got excited when they went to Zara Home to pick up a hammock and some decorations for the rooftop. There’s something romantic about a couple furnishing a space that they’ll share with each other. Plus, whenever I walk into a Zara Home, I get a thrill from feeling like I’ve stepped into a spread from a lifestyle magazine.

Fireworks festival

Tom: I’m being cheeky when I pick this one, but the fireworks festival in Yokohama that “Aloha State” alum Yusuke went to did look absolutely gorgeous — it’s just sad that he was all alone. But, even though he was riding solo, it still looked like he was having an amazing time. Haruka, you missed out!

Hanging out: Kenny (left) and Risako get cozy in a hammock on ‘Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020.’ | © FUJI TELEVISION / EAST ENTERTAINMENT

DIY rooftop movie theater

Alyssa: Kenny did a good job setting up this one. Taking Risako with him to buy a hammock and creating a makeshift screen to watch movies on the roof showed that he put some thought into planning their date. The bottle of red wine and dim lighting from the fairy lights and candles definitely set the mood. Unfortunately, Risako used this opportunity to ramble on about hypotheticals, which probably confused Kenny because he mostly nodded and didn’t have much to say.

Mexican restaurants

Tom: Nothing super romantic or incredible about these locations, but I love the fact that Haruka keeps taking her dates to Mexican restaurants. Some people might avoid them for a first date since chowing down on a burrito or a taco is not the most elegant activity, but Haruka had no issues digging in. She continues to prove that she’s not your typical model as she drag races, golfs and heartily eats her food without blinking an eye — or creating a mess.

Art supply store

Alyssa: As someone who collects and covets stationery, I would love to go on a date here. Kaori and Ruka looked like they were genuinely having a blast checking out art supplies (or egu, as Ruka mistakenly called them in Japanese. It’s enogu, honey) and it gave us viewers some hope that maybe Ruka had some artistic talent up his sleeve. Who knew we would be in for a rude awakening later on. When Ruka proudly showed off his childish drawings to Emika, she was at a loss for words. I’ll hand it to him, though, they were pretty creative.

Taking the plunge: Risako (left) and Kenny furthered their relationship with a date involving a watermelon and an indoor pool on ‘Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020.’ | © FUJI TELEVISION / EAST ENTERTAINMENT

A pool

Tom: For Kenny and Risako’s date at the beach, they didn’t have to go far. Once they realized the weather wasn’t going to cooperate, they grabbed their watermelon and headed for the house’s pool, which felt like a cute alternative to the actual ocean. Sometimes the thought counts more than the actual result.

Driving range

Alyssa: Let’s face it. If you go on a date here (or a pool hall), it’s an obvious excuse to sidle up beside someone and see if there’s any chemistry. I didn’t love the shots of Haruka’s butt while she practiced her swing (“Terrace House” has an unfortunate tendency to linger too long on women’s bodies), but this particular scene gave us a nice moment between Haruka and Shohei where they repaired any damage from the “tempura incident” that occurred in a previous episode.

Tom: I was going to say, I didn’t like this date because of all of the butt shots. It was a bit much. Their time at a driving range did show that it’s a good idea for a date, however, since it kind of creates an opportunity to consensually touch each other’s hips and shoulders when trying to get the perfect driving stance. Unfortunately the producers of the show went too far.

The Japan Times is posting weekly recaps of “Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020.” Feel free to add your thoughts in the comments section. New episodes of “Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020” stream on Netflix and Fuji TV on Demand (FOD) and air on Fuji TV on Tuesdays.