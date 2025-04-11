Mohamed Salah ended months of speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract with Premier League leader Liverpool on Friday.

Salah, 32, has scored 243 goals in 394 appearances for the Reds since joining from Roma in 2017, making him the club's third highest goalscorer of all time.

His form has been instrumental to Liverpool's charge toward a record-equaling 20th English top-flight title this season.