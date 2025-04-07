UConn dominated South Carolina 82-59 to claim a record-extending 12th national championship in NCAA women's basketball on Sunday, the first title for the team since 2016.
A dream showdown between two of the sport's marquee programs quickly turned sour for defending champion South Carolina against a suffocating UConn defense, as the Huskies ended their longest title drought since their first triumph in 1995.
The Gamecocks were unable to slow down freshman Sarah Strong, who put up a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and guard Azzi Fudd, who added another 24 points and was later named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
