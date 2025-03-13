The Utah Jazz were fined $100,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for violating the league's Player Participation Policy.

The league said the violation involved Lauri Markkanen, who is a star player under terms of the policy. The NBA said Utah failed to make him available for a March 5 game against the Washington Wizards as well as some other games.

After Wednesday's announcement of the fine, the Jazz changed Markkanen's status from questionable to available to play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. He was again listed with a back injury.

It would be Markkanen's first game action since playing against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 22.

Markkanen has been held out of recent games despite the general assumption that he is now healthy. Part of the decision to hold him out might be due to Utah possessing a 15-50 record and seeking a better draft position for next season. The Jazz have lost six straight games entering Wednesday's contest against Memphis.

Leading the Jazz in scoring, Markkanen is averaging 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 43 games this season, his third with Utah and his eighth in the NBA. He was an All-Star during the 2022-23 season.