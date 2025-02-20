The experience Abdul Hakim Sani Brown had at the Paris Olympics is not one he wants to relive. So instead of replaying the memories in his head, he has redirected his focus to the next Summer Games, which will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

“It’s way behind me. I don’t even think about it,” Sani Brown told The Japan Times. “It’s in the past.”

In the summer of 2024, the 25-year-old narrowly missed out on a place in the men's 100-meter final in Paris. Had he qualified, he would have become the first Japanese sprinter in 92 years to reach the Olympic final in the event.