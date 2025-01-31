Drums thundered and priests chanted as sumo's newest yokozuna strode onto the public stage Friday in a ceremony to mark his promotion to the ancient sport's highest rank.

Mongolian-born Hoshoryu became the 74th yokozuna in sumo history this week after winning the second tournament of his career.

The 25-year-old is the first new yokozuna since 2021 and the only wrestler to currently hold the exalted rank.