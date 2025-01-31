Drums thundered and priests chanted as sumo's newest yokozuna strode onto the public stage Friday in a ceremony to mark his promotion to the ancient sport's highest rank.
Mongolian-born Hoshoryu became the 74th yokozuna in sumo history this week after winning the second tournament of his career.
The 25-year-old is the first new yokozuna since 2021 and the only wrestler to currently hold the exalted rank.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.