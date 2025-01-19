Japanese midfielder Aemu Oyama has joined Manchester City on a 2½-year contract, the Women's Super League side announced on Saturday.

Oyama, one of Japan's most promising young talents, will join the English club from Waseda University, becoming City's second acquisition of the January transfer window, alongside German defender Rebecca Knaak.

"My dream is to play in the Champions League. I'd like to be able to contribute to the team as soon as I can. And as a young player, now that I'm in this team I want to play as many games as possible," the 20-year-old Oyama said in a statement.

"Aemu is a very technically gifted player. There's a real buzz about her. She's already broken ground in Japan at a very young age and will be an exciting addition to the squad here in Manchester," City's Women's Director of Football Therese Sjogran added.

Oyama made her professional debut with Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Japan's top-flight WE League in 2021, becoming the youngest goalscorer in league history at 17.

She was also a key player for Japan's U-20 national team, which finished second at the U-20 Women's World Cup last year. She scored in a 7-0 group stage victory over New Zealand.