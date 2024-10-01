The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves split their weather-delayed double-header to seal their places in Major League Baseball's playoffs on Monday.

The Mets booked a wild card series clash against the Milwaukee Brewers after winning a thrilling opening game at Atlanta's Truist Park 8-7.

The Braves, needing to win the second game of the double-header to join the Mets in the playoffs, then came through with a nervy 3-0 triumph.