Kylian Mbappe shed his face mask but still looked a shadow of the player who has lit up past major international tournaments as the France captain was upstaged by Lamine Yamal in Tuesday's Euro 2024 semifinal against Spain.

Yamal stole the headlines by becoming the youngest European Championship goal-scorer four days before his 17th birthday, inspiring a Spain comeback to beat France 2-1.

Mbappe's Euro therefore ended here, and it has been a disappointing tournament for the France skipper and arguably the world's best player, overshadowed by a broken nose, fitness struggles and poor form.