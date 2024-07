Novak Djokovic accused Wimbledon fans of "disrespect" in a withering on-court tirade after reaching a 60th Grand Slam quarterfinal and 15th at the All England Club on Monday.

World number two Djokovic, the seven-time champion at Wimbledon and chasing a record-setting 25th major, defeated 15th-ranked Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic then launched an angry outburst at a section of Center Court fans who constantly chanted "Rune" throughout the match and which the Serb took to be booing.